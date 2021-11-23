Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cincinnati moves into College Football Playoff position

RALPH D. RUSSO
November 23, 2021 7:38 pm
1 min read
      

Cincinnati moved into position to make the College Football Playoff on Tuesday night, climbing a spot to fourth behind Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama.

A team from outside the Power Five conferences has never been selected for the semifinals in the previous seven years of the College Football Playoff.

Heading into the final full weekend of games, one loaded with playoff and conference championship implications, Cincinnati (11-0) seems to have a realistic path to a playoff spot no matter what happens around the Bearcats.

Cincinnati plays at East Carolina on Friday and then meets Houston (10-1), ranked 24th by the committee, in the American Athletic Conference championship game on Dec. 4.

        Insight by Okta: This exclusive e-book highlights how identity and access management will continue to evolve as agencies face more aggressive cyber threats while keeping data and systems accessible.

Before this season, no team from a so-called Group of Five conference had ever been ranked better than seventh by the CFP selection committee.

Michigan is fifth heading into its game against Ohio State that should produce the Big Ten’s best shot to make the playoff.

Notre Dame (10-1) is sixth. The Fighting Irish’s only loss is to Cincinnati.

Oklahoma State (10-1) at seventh is the highest ranked Big 12 team.

Big 12 rivals Baylor (eighth) and Oklahoma (10th) round out the top 10 with Mississippi in between.

The Sooners play at Oklahoma State on Saturday in a game that will help determine who plays in the Big 12 title game.

The final CFP rankings will be revealed Dec. 5 and the top four teams will play in the semifinals on Dec. 31 in the Orange and Cotton bowls. The national championship game is scheduled for Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.

___

        Read more: Sports News

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|22 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
11|23 Session 2: Delight Customers with...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capitol Grounds and Arboretum team decorating the 2021 Capitol Christmas Tree