Cincy faces Georgia

The Associated Press
November 12, 2021 6:30 am
< a min read
      

Georgia (1-0) vs. Cincinnati (1-0)

Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia and Cincinnati both look to put winning streaks together . Georgia knocked off Florida International by seven in its last outing. Cincinnati is coming off a 65-43 win over Evansville in its most recent game.

A YEAR AGO: Georgia scored 83 points and won by 15 over Cincinnati when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia went 6-0 against non-conference teams last season. In those six games, the Bulldogs gave up only 65.2 points per game while scoring 80.7 per matchup. Cincinnati went 2-4 in non-conference play, averaging 67 points and allowing 71.8 per game in the process.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

