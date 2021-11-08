On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cincy welcomes Evansville in 2021-22 season opener

The Associated Press
November 8, 2021 4:31 pm
< a min read
      

Evansville (0-0) vs. Cincinnati (0-0)

Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati begins its 2021-22 campaign by hosting the Evansville Purple Aces. Evansville went 9-16 last year, while Cincinnati ended up 12-11.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted identical 2-4 records against non-conference competition last season.

        Insight by Tanium: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to building a flexible and dynamic zero trust network.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|6 NPELRA 2021 Annual Training Conference
11|7 APTA's TRANSform Conference &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NIH welcomed HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra and Deputy Secretary Andrea Palm for an official visit