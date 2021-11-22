Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Citadel coach Baucom collapses during game at Duke

The Associated Press
November 22, 2021 9:28 pm
< a min read
      

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — The Citadel coach Duggar Baucom collapsed barely a minute into a game Monday night against No. 5 Duke and was helped off the floor by medical personnel.

The 61-year-old Baucom fell along the sideline with Duke leading 3-2 and 18:57 left in the first half. He was conscious as he was helped into the tunnel. There was no immediate word on if he was taken to a hospital.

The Citadel’s Hayden Brown scored off an offensive rebound just before play was stopped for Baucom, who is in his seventh season at the school.

Associate head coach Jack Castleberry took over on The Citadel’s bench.

        Insight by V3Gate: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives discuss how their agencies are deploying software that works, and that users really like.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|22 Securing America's Digital...
11|22 The Future of Manufacturing: Taking...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force graduates all-domain operational planners for air components