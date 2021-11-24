On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Clemons lifts Campbell over Maryland-Eastern Shore 66-55

The Associated Press
November 24, 2021 4:36 pm
BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Ricky Clemons had 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead Campbell to a 66-55 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Wednesday.

Cedric Henderson Jr. had 13 points for Campbell (4-1). Messiah Thompson added 11 points. Austin McCullough had six rebounds.

Zion Styles had 10 points for the Hawks (2-3). Nathaniel Pollard Jr. added eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

