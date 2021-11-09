Clemson 64, Presbyterian 53

PRESBYTERIAN (0-0)
Hill 2-5 0-0 4, Harrison 3-16 6-7 12, Reddish 4-11 0-0 8, Younger 5-11 1-2 12, Stewart 3-4 0-0 7, McCormack 2-5 1-1 5, Thrash 1-4 0-0 2, Graham 1-1 0-0 3, Ard 0-2 0-0 0, Barnett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 8-10 53.
CLEMSON (0-0)
Hall 2-4 1-4 6, Tyson 4-7 4-5 14, Collins 5-7 3-9 14, Dawes 7-16 3-3 21, Honor 1-5 0-0 2, Bohannon 0-1 0-0 0, Hemenway 1-2 0-0 2, Hunter 1-3 3-4 5, Schieffelin 0-0 0-0 0, Middlebrooks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-45 14-25 64.
Halftime_Presbyterian 32-24. 3-Point Goals_Presbyterian 3-24 (Graham 1-1, Stewart 1-2, Younger 1-6, Hill 0-1, McCormack 0-2, Reddish 0-4, Harrison 0-8), Clemson 8-19 (Dawes 4-9, Tyson 2-4, Collins 1-2, Hall 1-2, Honor 0-2). Rebounds_Presbyterian 33 (Hill, McCormack 7), Clemson 30 (Hall 8). Assists_Presbyterian 12 (Reddish 5), Clemson 12 (Honor 4). Total Fouls_Presbyterian 18, Clemson 14.
