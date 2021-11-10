Clemson 64, SC-Upstate 47

SC-UPSTATE (0-1)
Coleman 5-8 1-3 11, Logan 0-2 0-2 0, McCaughan 1-12 2-2 4, Rose 2-7 2-2 6, Watson 6-15 0-0 15, Wilson 2-4 3-3 7, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Harness 0-1 0-0 0, Markham 0-2 1-2 1, Roberts 1-1 1-1 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-52 10-15 47
CLEMSON (1-0)
Robinson 4-9 4-6 12, Saine 0-2 0-0 0, Bradford 7-8 0-0 16, Lewis 4-12 2-4 10, Washington 6-11 2-3 14, Hank 0-2 0-0 0, Blackstock 0-1 0-0 0, Elmore 0-1 0-0 0, Gaines 1-4 0-4 2, Hipp 1-3 0-0 3, Inyang 1-1 2-4 4, Ott 0-0 0-0 0, Standifer 1-3 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-57 10-21 64
|SC-Upstate
|18
|11
|12
|6
|—
|47
|Clemson
|23
|21
|12
|8
|—
|64
3-Point Goals_SC-Upstate 3-16 (McCaughan 0-4, Rose 0-2, Watson 3-7, Wilson 0-1, Harness 0-1, Markham 0-1), Clemson 4-13 (Robinson 0-1, Bradford 2-2, Washington 0-2, Hank 0-1, Blackstock 0-1, Elmore 0-1, Gaines 0-1, Hipp 1-2, Standifer 1-2). Assists_SC-Upstate 7 (McCaughan 2), Clemson 7 (Washington 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_SC-Upstate 33 (Team 3-7), Clemson 43 (Inyang 4-10). Total Fouls_SC-Upstate 22, Clemson 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_615.
