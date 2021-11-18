Clemson 75, Temple 48

CLEMSON (4-0)
Hall 6-11 0-0 13, Tyson 4-6 0-0 10, Collins 2-7 3-4 7, Dawes 1-4 0-0 3, Honor 7-7 1-1 19, Hunter 3-8 0-0 6, Bohannon 3-4 0-0 6, Hemenway 2-5 0-1 6, Schieffelin 2-4 0-0 5, Middlebrooks 0-0 0-0 0, Fox 0-0 0-0 0, Foster 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-56 4-6 75.
TEMPLE (1-2)
Forrester 1-1 0-0 2, Tolbert 3-5 1-1 7, Battle 2-7 0-0 4, Dunn 4-12 4-4 13, Williams 2-2 0-2 4, Jourdain 1-3 0-0 2, Strickland 6-14 1-2 16, Hicks 0-2 0-0 0, White 0-5 0-0 0, Okpomo 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Ademokoya 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 6-9 48.
Halftime_Clemson 38-26. 3-Point Goals_Clemson 11-21 (Honor 4-4, Tyson 2-2, Hemenway 2-5, Schieffelin 1-1, Dawes 1-3, Hall 1-4, Hunter 0-2), Temple 4-20 (Strickland 3-6, Dunn 1-3, Hicks 0-1, Tolbert 0-1, Jourdain 0-2, White 0-3, Battle 0-4). Rebounds_Clemson 29 (Collins 9), Temple 28 (Dunn 7). Assists_Clemson 16 (Hall, Collins, Dawes, Honor, Hunter 3), Temple 8 (Hicks 3). Total Fouls_Clemson 11, Temple 13.
