Clemson 76, Wofford 68

WOFFORD (1-0)
Jones 6-11 4-6 16, Mack 2-10 2-2 6, Bigelow 0-3 8-9 8, Klesmit 3-8 4-4 10, Larson 2-6 2-2 7, Safford 2-7 0-0 5, Patterson 2-3 0-0 6, K.Turner 2-6 1-1 6, Godwin 2-4 0-0 4, L.Turner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 21-24 68.
CLEMSON (1-0)
Hall 6-8 7-10 22, Tyson 5-10 0-0 12, Collins 3-7 1-2 7, Dawes 3-6 4-5 13, Honor 4-10 2-3 11, Hunter 0-3 2-2 2, Bohannon 2-4 1-2 5, Hemenway 0-0 2-2 2, Schieffelin 0-1 2-3 2, Middlebrooks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-49 21-29 76.
Halftime_Clemson 39-31. 3-Point Goals_Wofford 5-22 (Patterson 2-3, K.Turner 1-2, Larson 1-3, Safford 1-5, Jones 0-1, Klesmit 0-2, Bigelow 0-3, Mack 0-3), Clemson 9-21 (Hall 3-4, Dawes 3-5, Tyson 2-5, Honor 1-4, Hunter 0-1, Collins 0-2). Fouled Out_Jones, Klesmit. Rebounds_Wofford 30 (Larson 7), Clemson 33 (Hall, Bohannon 7). Assists_Wofford 9 (Larson 4), Clemson 11 (Honor 4). Total Fouls_Wofford 26, Clemson 21.
