Clemson 91, Charleston Southern 59

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (2-3)
Bowser 1-3 2-2 4, Buskey 2-10 0-0 4, Chavez 4-9 2-2 14, Florence 1-4 2-2 4, Faye 1-2 2-2 5, Clinton 4-8 3-3 11, Kelly 1-4 2-2 4, Harris 1-10 2-2 4, Knox 0-2 0-0 0, Moore 3-6 0-0 9, Hamrick 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 18-61 15-15 59.
CLEMSON (5-2)
Hall 4-7 1-2 10, Tyson 3-10 2-2 9, Collins 3-6 3-3 9, Dawes 6-8 1-1 16, Honor 6-10 2-2 17, Bohannon 5-8 0-0 10, Hunter 1-6 0-0 2, Hemenway 2-8 0-0 6, Schieffelin 1-2 0-0 3, Middlebrooks 2-3 2-2 6, Fox 1-1 0-0 3, Foster 0-0 0-0 0, Nauseef 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-70 11-12 91.
Halftime_Clemson 37-24. 3-Point Goals_Charleston Southern 8-27 (Chavez 4-8, Moore 3-5, Faye 1-2, Clinton 0-1, Florence 0-1, Knox 0-2, Harris 0-3, Buskey 0-5), Clemson 12-29 (Dawes 3-5, Honor 3-5, Hemenway 2-6, Fox 1-1, Hall 1-2, Schieffelin 1-2, Tyson 1-5, Collins 0-1, Hunter 0-1, Nauseef 0-1). Rebounds_Charleston Southern 29 (Bowser, Faye 5), Clemson 41 (Dawes, Bohannon 7). Assists_Charleston Southern 6 (Clinton 2), Clemson 19 (Honor 7). Total Fouls_Charleston Southern 13, Clemson 15.
