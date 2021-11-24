Clemson plays host to CSU

Charleston Southern (2-3) vs. Clemson (4-2)

Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, South Carolina; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern and Clemson look to bounce back from losses. Charleston Southern fell 85-70 at Georgia Tech on Monday. Clemson lost 66-59 to West Virginia on Sunday.

STEPPING UP: PJ Hall has averaged 14.5 points and six rebounds to lead the way for the Tigers. Hunter Tyson has paired with Hall and is accounting for 12.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. The Buccaneers have been led by Tahlik Chavez, who is averaging 11.8 points.TERRIFIC TAHLIK: Chavez has connected on 35.3 percent of the 34 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 34 over the last five games. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

TWO STREAKS: Charleston Southern has dropped its last three road games, scoring 65.7 points and allowing 91 points during those contests. Clemson has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 77.7 points while giving up 63.7.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Tigers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Buccaneers. Clemson has an assist on 40 of 78 field goals (51.3 percent) across its past three games while Charleston Southern has assists on 39 of 96 field goals (40.6 percent) during its past three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Charleston Southern offense has averaged 81.5 possessions per game, the second-most in Division I. Clemson has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 65 possessions per game (ranked 307th, nationally).

