Cleveland St. 75, Edinboro 61

EDINBORO (0-1)

Green 8-12 2-6 19, Keyes 3-7 2-4 8, Coates 6-11 2-3 14, Robertson 3-12 2-2 10, Simpson 0-6 0-0 0, Jay 1-2 0-0 3, Gallagher 1-2 0-0 2, Fritz 1-2 0-0 3, Spriggs 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, King 1-3 0-0 2, Ladjevich 0-0 0-0 0, Summerhill 0-1 0-0 0, Lawal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 8-15 61.

CLEVELAND ST. (1-2)

Johnson 4-5 1-5 9, Gomillion 2-6 0-0 4, Parker 1-2 0-0 3, Patton 5-9 0-0 11, Hodge 4-10 2-2 13, Finstuen 3-8 5-8 11, Hill 4-4 3-4 13, Greene 3-8 0-0 8, Woodrich 1-4 1-1 3, Jack 0-2 0-0 0, Mirambeaux 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 12-20 75.

Halftime_Cleveland St. 39-27. 3-Point Goals_Edinboro 5-23 (Robertson 2-5, Fritz 1-1, Jay 1-2, Green 1-5, King 0-2, Coates 0-4, Simpson 0-4), Cleveland St. 9-25 (Hodge 3-5, Hill 2-2, Greene 2-5, Parker 1-1, Patton 1-3, Mirambeaux 0-1, Finstuen 0-2, Gomillion 0-2, Jack 0-2, Woodrich 0-2). Rebounds_Edinboro 29 (Green 11), Cleveland St. 36 (Johnson, Patton 7). Assists_Edinboro 9 (Green, Coates 3), Cleveland St. 17 (Finstuen 5). Total Fouls_Edinboro 17, Cleveland St. 10. A_1,508 (13,610).

