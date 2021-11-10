Trending:
Coastal Carolina rolls past Ferrum 101-73 in opener

The Associated Press
November 10, 2021 12:30 am
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Essam Mostafa had 24 points and 14 rebounds as Coastal Carolina routed Ferrum 101-73 in a season opener on Tuesday night.

Vince Cole had 16 points for Coastal Carolina (1-0). Ebrima Dibba added 15 points and nine assists. Rudi Williams had 14 points.

Kajuan Madden-McAfee had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers. Darius Kemp added 15 points. James Smith Jr. had 13 points.

