On Air: For Your Benefit
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Coke acquires remainder of sports drink BodyArmor for $5.6B

DEE-ANN DURBIN
November 1, 2021 9:53 am
< a min read
      

Coca-Cola has completed its acquisition of sports drink brand BodyArmor.

Coke said Monday it paid $5.6 billion for the remaining 85% of BodyArmor. Coke originally bought a 15% stake in the BodyArmor in 2018.

With that initial investment, BodyArmor gained access to Coke’s sprawling distribution network. Coke said Monday that BodyArmor is now the No. 2 sports drink brand behind Gatorade, which is owned by Coke’s chief rival, PepsiCo.

BodyArmor was founded a decade ago by the entrepreneurs who also developed smartwater and Fuze Beverage. Basketball star Kobe Bryant was an early investor.

        Insight by Bizagi: During this exclusive webinar, executives from the General Services Administration, Defense Logistics Agency and Bizagi will discuss how their agencies are achieving automation through fast and low-cost strategies.

Atlanta-based Coke said it will manage the BodyArmor brand as a separate business and it will continue to be based in New York.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|25 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
10|30 SecTor 2021 - Canada's IT Security...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. and Japan form a Surface Action Group in South China Sea