Coleman leads NJIT past Fairleigh Dickinson 62-54

The Associated Press
November 24, 2021 5:02 pm
< a min read
      

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Miles Coleman had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lift NJIT to a 62-54 win over Fairleigh Dickinson on Wednesday.

Coleman shot 13 for 15 from the line.

Mekhi Gray had 10 points for NJIT (2-2). Souleymane Diakite added 10 rebounds. Matt Faw had seven rebounds.

Sebastien Lamaute had 14 points for the Knights (0-4). Ibrahim Wattara added 10 rebounds. John Square Jr. had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

