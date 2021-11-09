Colgate 65, Northeastern 58

NORTHEASTERN (0-0)
Doherty 5-9 4-4 14, Djogo 0-4 0-0 0, McClintock 3-8 2-2 8, Telfort 6-13 3-6 17, Walters 4-7 1-2 10, Emanga 0-1 2-2 2, Strong 2-4 2-3 6, Stucke 0-3 0-0 0, Cubrilo 0-1 0-0 0, Nwagha 0-0 1-2 1, Braun 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-50 15-21 58.
COLGATE (0-0)
Records 1-3 0-0 2, Cummings 7-16 6-6 25, Ferguson 1-7 0-0 3, Richardson 4-11 3-4 12, Moffatt 4-7 0-0 9, Lynch-Daniels 3-6 1-2 7, Woodward 1-4 1-2 3, Thomson 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 22-56 13-16 65.
Halftime_Northeastern 25-23. 3-Point Goals_Northeastern 3-14 (Telfort 2-4, Walters 1-2, Cubrilo 0-1, Djogo 0-1, Emanga 0-1, Stucke 0-2, McClintock 0-3), Colgate 8-23 (Cummings 5-6, Moffatt 1-3, Richardson 1-5, Ferguson 1-7, Lynch-Daniels 0-2). Fouled Out_Walters. Rebounds_Northeastern 37 (Doherty 8), Colgate 31 (Richardson, Moffatt 7). Assists_Northeastern 10 (Doherty 3), Colgate 14 (Woodward 4). Total Fouls_Northeastern 20, Colgate 18. A_1,013 (1,750).
