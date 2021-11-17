Colgate faces SUNY Poly

SUNY Poly vs. Colgate (1-2)

Cotterell Court, Hamilton, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colgate Raiders will be taking on the Wildcats of Division III SUNY Poly. Colgate lost 78-68 at Cornell in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Colgate has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Nelly Cummings, Tucker Richardson, Jack Ferguson and Oliver Lynch-Daniels have collectively accounted for 69 percent of all Raiders points this season.FEATHERY NELLY: Through three games, Colgate’s Nelly Cummings has connected on 61.1 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 100 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Colgate went 0-1 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Raiders scored 68 points per contest across those one contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.