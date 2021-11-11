Coll. of Charleston 106, SC State 74

SC STATE (0-2)

Davis 2-3 0-1 4, Williams 5-6 4-7 14, Edwards 0-1 2-2 2, Jones 3-10 9-13 15, Madlock 4-15 2-2 10, Croskey 2-8 0-0 5, Lawrence 3-4 1-2 8, Gary 2-10 5-5 10, Oliver-Hampton 1-3 4-6 6, Wright 0-1 0-0 0, James 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 22-61 27-40 74.

COLL. OF CHARLESTON (1-0)

Faye 4-5 0-3 8, Lampten 1-2 0-0 2, Meeks 7-11 3-3 19, Smith 4-9 0-0 11, Underwood 2-5 3-5 7, Ali 4-8 3-3 11, Bolon 1-9 2-2 5, Burnham 2-6 2-4 6, Tucker 6-8 1-2 17, Horton 0-5 0-0 0, Smart 4-4 2-3 10, Farrar 3-5 4-4 10, Comer 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Ritter 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-80 20-29 106.

Halftime_Coll. of Charleston 55-32. 3-Point Goals_SC State 3-15 (Lawrence 1-2, Croskey 1-4, Gary 1-6, Jones 0-1, Madlock 0-2), Coll. of Charleston 10-28 (Tucker 4-5, Smith 3-8, Meeks 2-3, Bolon 1-3, Burnham 0-1, Miller 0-1, Ritter 0-1, Ali 0-2, Horton 0-4). Fouled Out_Lampten, Smart. Rebounds_SC State 36 (Oliver-Hampton 10), Coll. of Charleston 52 (Smart 8). Assists_SC State 10 (Madlock 4), Coll. of Charleston 18 (Underwood 4). Total Fouls_SC State 26, Coll. of Charleston 29. A_4,448 (5,100).

