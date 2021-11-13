On Air: Meet the Press
Coll. of Charleston 79, Loyola (Md.) 72

The Associated Press
November 13, 2021 8:24 pm
LOYOLA (MD.) (1-2)

Dike 2-3 0-1 4, M.Ilic 0-4 0-0 0, Andrews 2-11 2-2 6, Jones 2-10 3-5 7, Spencer 12-21 7-7 32, W.Jackson 2-5 2-2 7, V.Ilic 5-6 0-0 10, Faure 2-3 2-2 6, Marshall 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-65 16-19 72.

COLL. OF CHARLESTON (3-0)

Faye 0-3 1-4 1, Lampten 0-0 0-0 0, Meeks 6-11 3-3 18, Smith 3-9 2-2 10, Underwood 2-8 3-4 7, Tucker 6-12 5-8 20, Burnham 4-7 3-4 11, Smart 1-2 2-2 4, Ali 0-4 1-2 1, Bolon 3-6 0-0 7, Horton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-63 20-29 79.

Halftime_Coll. of Charleston 38-33. 3-Point Goals_Loyola (Md.) 2-23 (W.Jackson 1-3, Spencer 1-7, Marshall 0-1, M.Ilic 0-3, Jones 0-4, Andrews 0-5), Coll. of Charleston 9-28 (Tucker 3-5, Meeks 3-6, Smith 2-8, Bolon 1-2, Burnham 0-2, Underwood 0-2, Ali 0-3). Rebounds_Loyola (Md.) 30 (M.Ilic 9), Coll. of Charleston 42 (Underwood 12). Assists_Loyola (Md.) 14 (Spencer 5), Coll. of Charleston 14 (Meeks 6). Total Fouls_Loyola (Md.) 22, Coll. of Charleston 17. A_4,166 (5,100).

