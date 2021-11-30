Coll. of Charleston 81, Tulane 77

TULANE (2-4)
Cross 3-7 0-0 6, Pope 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman 4-5 0-0 11, Cook 5-10 7-7 18, Forbes 8-18 5-5 22, James 4-7 2-3 11, McGee 1-1 0-0 2, Days 1-2 0-0 2, Baker 2-4 1-2 5, Jankovic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-54 15-17 77.
COLL. OF CHARLESTON (4-2)
Burnham 2-3 1-2 5, Faye 1-2 1-1 3, Meeks 4-8 0-0 8, Smith 7-11 2-2 22, Underwood 3-12 2-4 8, Ali 4-11 0-0 10, Tucker 6-11 1-2 17, Horton 2-5 2-3 6, Lampten 0-2 0-0 0, Smart 0-1 2-2 2, Farrar 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-66 11-16 81.
Halftime_Coll. of Charleston 36-31. 3-Point Goals_Tulane 6-14 (Coleman 3-4, James 1-1, Cook 1-2, Forbes 1-5, Baker 0-1, Cross 0-1), Coll. of Charleston 12-25 (Smith 6-10, Tucker 4-6, Ali 2-5, Horton 0-1, Meeks 0-1, Underwood 0-2). Fouled Out_Cook. Rebounds_Tulane 27 (Cross 7), Coll. of Charleston 36 (Meeks 7). Assists_Tulane 10 (Cross 4), Coll. of Charleston 21 (Meeks 6). Total Fouls_Tulane 17, Coll. of Charleston 14.
Insight by ProPricer: During this exclusive webinar Emily Murphy, partner, CEO of Coaching International and former GSA administrator, and Angela Styles, partner with Akin, Gump, Strauss, Hauer & Feld and former OFPP administrator will discuss what the updates to the mentor-protégé program mean for small and large businesses. In addition, Dr. Sue Coates, adjunct professor of organizational studies at the Anderson School of Management, University of New Mexico will provide an industry perspective.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments