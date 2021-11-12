On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

College Basketball Scores

The Associated Press
November 12, 2021 12:01 am
< a min read
      

Thursday, Nov. 11

EAST

Maryland 71, George Washington 64

Merrimack 61, NJIT 54

Morgan St. 126, PSGA 75

        Insight by Tanium: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to building a flexible and dynamic zero trust network.

Mount St. Mary’s 117, Washington (Md.) 62

Providence 92, Sacred Heart 64

SOUTH

Coll. of Charleston 106, SC State 74

E. Kentucky 103, Ohio Valley 74

Liberty 85, Regent 24

Norfolk St. 111, PSWB 55

Samford 86, Spring Hill 69

UNC-Asheville 101, Brevard 44

        Read more: Sports News

MIDWEST

Creighton 51, Kennesaw St. 44

Evansville 60, IUPUI 40

Vermont 71, N. Iowa 57

SOUTHWEST

Stephen F. Austin 76, Mary Hardin-Baylor 63

TCU 77, McNeese St. 61

FAR WEST

Hawaii 97, Hawaii Hilo 67

Pacific 85, Hawaii Hilo 74

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

South Dakota 59, Air Force 53

UC Riverside 66, Arizona St. 65

___

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|8 GTC 2021
11|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Members of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) provide funerary honors for U.S. Army Gen. Colin Powell