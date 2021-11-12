Thursday, Nov. 11
EAST
Maryland 71, George Washington 64
Merrimack 61, NJIT 54
Morgan St. 126, PSGA 75
Mount St. Mary’s 117, Washington (Md.) 62
Providence 92, Sacred Heart 64
SOUTH
Coll. of Charleston 106, SC State 74
E. Kentucky 103, Ohio Valley 74
Liberty 85, Regent 24
Norfolk St. 111, PSWB 55
Samford 86, Spring Hill 69
UNC-Asheville 101, Brevard 44
MIDWEST
Creighton 51, Kennesaw St. 44
Evansville 60, IUPUI 40
Vermont 71, N. Iowa 57
SOUTHWEST
Stephen F. Austin 76, Mary Hardin-Baylor 63
TCU 77, McNeese St. 61
FAR WEST
Hawaii 97, Hawaii Hilo 67
Pacific 85, Hawaii Hilo 74
South Dakota 59, Air Force 53
UC Riverside 66, Arizona St. 65
