Sports News

College Basketball Scores

The Associated Press
November 23, 2021 12:01 am
Monday, Nov. 22

EAST

Boston U. 72, Sam Houston St. 59

Canisius 106, Fredonia St. 40

Colorado St. 71, Northeastern 61

Delaware 75, Appalachian St. 68

Duquesne 78, Bradley 70

Fordham 63, Akron 43

George Washington 74, Wright St. 63

Lafayette 53, Rutgers 51

Ohio St. 79, Seton Hall 76

Penn St. 85, Cornell 74

Siena 72, Harvard 69

Stony Brook 75, Sacred Heart 72

SOUTH

Duke 107, The Citadel 81

E. Kentucky 82, E. Illinois 43

ETSU 66, Murray St. 58

Florida 80, California 60

Florida St. 81, Missouri 58

Georgia Tech 85, Charleston Southern 70

Kent St. 74, James Madison 69

Kentucky 86, Albany (NY) 61

LSU 83, Belmont 53

Louisiana-Monroe 96, Northwestern St. 66

McNeese St. 98, Carver 54

Richmond 81, Hofstra 68

SE Louisiana 121, Ecclesia 79

South Alabama 96, William Carey 53

Toledo 98, Charlotte 86

Troy 83, FAU 78, OT

Tulane 90, Drexel 87, OT

Valparaiso 78, Jacksonville St. 70

Virginia 65, Georgia 55

W. Illinois 69, N. Kentucky 67

MIDWEST

Arkansas 72, Kansas St. 64

Cincinnati 71, Illinois 51

Cleveland St. 65, Coppin St. 62

Creighton 66, S. Illinois 64

Iowa 109, W. Michigan 61

N. Dakota St. 54, Tarleton St. 53

Oakland 63, Vermont 61

Ohio 73, Mount St. Mary’s 59

Providence 77, Northwestern 72

Rice 109, Evansville 104, 3OT

S. Dakota St. 102, Nevada 75

SE Missouri 71, Missouri Baptist 63

UCLA 75, Bellarmine 62

Wisconsin 69, Texas A&M 58

SOUTHWEST

Houston 70, Butler 52

Loyola Marymount 76, SMU 70

Oklahoma St. 96, Coll. of Charleston 66

UALR 67, N. Illinois 60

UC Riverside 52, UTEP 40

FAR WEST

CS Bakersfield 99, Colorado 54

Colorado 54, Brown 52

Missouri St. 92, Long Beach St. 66

New Mexico 88, W. New Mexico 63

Nicholls 75, Cal Poly 72, OT

Oregon 73, Chaminade 49

Pacific 74, Chicago St. 58

San Francisco 83, Morgan St. 67

Santa Clara 85, TCU 66

Seattle 77, Ark.-Pine Bluff 56

Texas Rio Grande Valley 82, N. Arizona 80

UMKC 74, Idaho St. 58

Utah Valley St. 83, Idaho 45

Washington 77, George Mason 74

Washington St. 92, Winthrop 86

Wichita St. 74, UNLV 73

Wyoming 68, Grand Canyon 61

___

