Monday, Nov. 22
EAST
Boston U. 72, Sam Houston St. 59
Canisius 106, Fredonia St. 40
Colorado St. 71, Northeastern 61
Delaware 75, Appalachian St. 68
Duquesne 78, Bradley 70
Fordham 63, Akron 43
George Washington 74, Wright St. 63
Lafayette 53, Rutgers 51
Ohio St. 79, Seton Hall 76
Penn St. 85, Cornell 74
Siena 72, Harvard 69
Stony Brook 75, Sacred Heart 72
SOUTH
Duke 107, The Citadel 81
E. Kentucky 82, E. Illinois 43
ETSU 66, Murray St. 58
Florida 80, California 60
Florida St. 81, Missouri 58
Georgia Tech 85, Charleston Southern 70
Kent St. 74, James Madison 69
Kentucky 86, Albany (NY) 61
LSU 83, Belmont 53
Louisiana-Monroe 96, Northwestern St. 66
McNeese St. 98, Carver 54
Richmond 81, Hofstra 68
SE Louisiana 121, Ecclesia 79
South Alabama 96, William Carey 53
Toledo 98, Charlotte 86
Troy 83, FAU 78, OT
Tulane 90, Drexel 87, OT
Valparaiso 78, Jacksonville St. 70
Virginia 65, Georgia 55
W. Illinois 69, N. Kentucky 67
MIDWEST
Arkansas 72, Kansas St. 64
Cincinnati 71, Illinois 51
Cleveland St. 65, Coppin St. 62
Creighton 66, S. Illinois 64
Iowa 109, W. Michigan 61
N. Dakota St. 54, Tarleton St. 53
Oakland 63, Vermont 61
Ohio 73, Mount St. Mary’s 59
Providence 77, Northwestern 72
Rice 109, Evansville 104, 3OT
S. Dakota St. 102, Nevada 75
SE Missouri 71, Missouri Baptist 63
UCLA 75, Bellarmine 62
Wisconsin 69, Texas A&M 58
SOUTHWEST
Houston 70, Butler 52
Loyola Marymount 76, SMU 70
Oklahoma St. 96, Coll. of Charleston 66
UALR 67, N. Illinois 60
UC Riverside 52, UTEP 40
FAR WEST
CS Bakersfield 99, Colorado 54
Colorado 54, Brown 52
Missouri St. 92, Long Beach St. 66
New Mexico 88, W. New Mexico 63
Nicholls 75, Cal Poly 72, OT
Oregon 73, Chaminade 49
Pacific 74, Chicago St. 58
San Francisco 83, Morgan St. 67
Santa Clara 85, TCU 66
Seattle 77, Ark.-Pine Bluff 56
Texas Rio Grande Valley 82, N. Arizona 80
UMKC 74, Idaho St. 58
Utah Valley St. 83, Idaho 45
Washington 77, George Mason 74
Washington St. 92, Winthrop 86
Wichita St. 74, UNLV 73
Wyoming 68, Grand Canyon 61
___
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments