Sports News

College Basketball Scores

The Associated Press
November 28, 2021 12:00 am
Sunday, Nov. 28

EAST

Seton Hall 84, Bethune-Cookman 70

SOUTH

FIU 84, North Florida 69

Florida 84, Troy 45

MIDWEST

North Texas 57, Drake 54

