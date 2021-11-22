Colorado 54, Brown 52

BROWN (4-3)

Choh 1-9 3-4 5, Gainey 1-5 1-2 3, Friday 6-10 1-2 13, Mitchell 1-6 0-2 2, Wojcik 4-8 5-7 14, Lilly 2-8 0-0 6, Owusu-Anane 0-1 4-4 4, Ferrari 1-2 2-2 5, Cowan 0-2 0-0 0, Cooley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-52 16-23 52.

COLORADO (5-1)

Battey 6-15 4-4 16, Walker 3-8 4-6 10, da Silva 3-8 0-0 6, Barthelemy 2-6 3-4 7, Parquet 1-1 0-0 2, Clifford 1-3 0-0 3, Simpson 1-3 5-5 7, O’Brien 0-0 0-0 0, Lovering 0-1 1-2 1, Hammond 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 18-46 17-21 54.

Halftime_Brown 30-24. 3-Point Goals_Brown 4-22 (Lilly 2-7, Ferrari 1-2, Wojcik 1-4, Cowan 0-2, Friday 0-2, Mitchell 0-2, Choh 0-3), Colorado 1-9 (Clifford 1-2, Battey 0-1, Simpson 0-1, Walker 0-1, da Silva 0-1, Barthelemy 0-3). Rebounds_Brown 26 (Mitchell 7), Colorado 34 (Walker 11). Assists_Brown 6 (Choh 4), Colorado 9 (Simpson 4). Total Fouls_Brown 17, Colorado 21.

