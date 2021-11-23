Colorado 79, Texas Southern 47

TEXAS SOUTHERN (0-4)
Perry 5-9 1-1 12, Reynolds 0-1 0-0 0, Aaron 2-10 0-0 5, Avent 2-11 1-2 7, Bridges 0-4 2-3 2, Buster 2-4 0-0 4, Green 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 1-7 2-2 4, Austin 4-8 2-5 12, Knight 0-1 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-55 9-15 47
COLORADO (5-0)
Tuitele 4-7 0-0 8, Finau 1-4 0-0 3, Formann 4-11 0-0 9, Hollingshed 8-11 2-4 20, Sherrod 0-2 0-0 0, Miller 3-8 1-1 7, Singer 0-0 0-0 0, Blacksten 1-4 1-2 3, Jones 4-5 3-4 12, Sadler 1-3 1-2 3, Taylor 0-0 2-2 2, Wetta 6-6 0-0 12, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-61 10-15 79
|Texas Southern
|8
|21
|10
|8
|—
|47
|Colorado
|20
|24
|14
|21
|—
|79
3-Point Goals_Texas Southern 6-17 (Perry 1-2, Aaron 1-5, Avent 2-6, Bridges 0-1, Austin 2-2, Knight 0-1), Colorado 5-16 (Finau 1-1, Formann 1-7, Hollingshed 2-3, Sherrod 0-1, Miller 0-3, Jones 1-1). Assists_Texas Southern 5 (Aaron 3), Colorado 17 (Sherrod 6). Fouled Out_Texas Southern Perry. Rebounds_Texas Southern 30 (Team 3-6), Colorado 42 (Tuitele 4-5). Total Fouls_Texas Southern 17, Colorado 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_969.
