Colorado 81, Samford 48

SAMFORD (1-4)
Annie Ramil 2-3 3-5 8, Armstrong 4-9 0-0 9, Battle 2-7 0-0 5, Cournoyer 1-6 2-2 5, Hampton 1-2 3-3 5, Olivia Ramil 1-2 0-0 2, Wheeler 0-3 0-0 0, Langford 0-2 0-0 0, Leipold 2-5 0-0 4, Hatcher 1-3 1-2 4, Nelson 0-0 1-2 1, Ngulefac 1-1 1-3 3, Redmond 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-45 11-17 48
COLORADO (4-0)
Tuitele 4-7 0-0 8, Finau 2-4 0-2 5, Formann 5-11 0-0 13, Hollingshed 5-11 1-1 11, Sherrod 2-5 1-1 6, Miller 2-4 0-0 4, Singer 1-3 2-2 4, Blacksten 3-7 2-3 10, Jones 1-3 1-4 3, Sadler 3-6 3-4 12, Gerber 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, Wetta 2-2 0-0 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-64 10-17 81
|Samford
|16
|15
|6
|11
|—
|48
|Colorado
|20
|23
|23
|15
|—
|81
3-Point Goals_Samford 5-14 (Ramil 1-1, Armstrong 1-2, Battle 1-3, Cournoyer 1-2, Wheeler 0-2, Langford 0-1, Hatcher 1-3), Colorado 11-26 (Finau 1-2, Formann 3-9, Hollingshed 0-3, Sherrod 1-1, Singer 0-1, Blacksten 2-3, Sadler 3-5, Gerber 0-1, Wetta 1-1). Assists_Samford 7 (Hampton 2), Colorado 21 (Wetta 9). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Samford 28 (Team 3-5), Colorado 39 (Blacksten 4-4). Total Fouls_Samford 14, Colorado 21. Technical Fouls_None. A_878.
