Colorado, Duquesne meet in U.S. Virgin Islands

Duquesne (1-3) vs. Colorado (3-1)

U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam , Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Saturday, 5:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne is taking on Colorado in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam. Colorado lost 67-63 to Southern Illinois in its most recent game, while Duquesne fell 71-55 against Northeastern in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERS: The Dukes are led by the sophomore duo of Tre Williams and Kevin Easley Jr.. Williams is averaging 10 points, 7.8 rebounds and two blocks while Easley is accounting for 11.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. The Buffaloes have been led by sophomores Keeshawn Barthelemy and Jabari Walker, who have combined to score 33.8 points per outing.TERRIFIC TRE: Williams has connected on 16.7 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 80 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Buffaloes have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Dukes. Colorado has 40 assists on 84 field goals (47.6 percent) across its previous three outings while Duquesne has assists on 22 of 65 field goals (33.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Colorado has attempted the seventh-most free throws in all of Division I. The Buffaloes have averaged 28.8 free throws per game.

