Colorado squares off against NM

New Mexico (1-0) vs. Colorado (1-0)

CU Events Center, Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico and Colorado both look to put winning streaks together . New Mexico beat Florida Atlantic by seven on Wednesday. Colorado is coming off a 94-90 overtime win over Montana State on Tuesday.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. New Mexico went 2-0 against teams outside its conference, while Colorado went 6-2 in such games.

