On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Colorado squares off against NM

The Associated Press
November 12, 2021 6:30 am
< a min read
      

New Mexico (1-0) vs. Colorado (1-0)

CU Events Center, Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico and Colorado both look to put winning streaks together . New Mexico beat Florida Atlantic by seven on Wednesday. Colorado is coming off a 94-90 overtime win over Montana State on Tuesday.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. New Mexico went 2-0 against teams outside its conference, while Colorado went 6-2 in such games.

        Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|8 GTC 2021
11|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Members of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) provide funerary honors for U.S. Army Gen. Colin Powell