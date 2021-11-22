Colorado St. 71, Northeastern 61

COLORADO ST. (5-0)

Thistlewood 2-4 0-0 4, Thomas 0-2 3-4 3, Moore 2-7 0-0 5, Stevens 4-12 4-5 13, Roddy 10-13 6-7 27, Tonje 1-2 4-6 6, Rivera 1-3 4-4 6, Jacobs 0-2 0-0 0, Lake 1-3 0-0 3, Moors 2-2 0-1 4. Totals 23-50 21-27 71.

NORTHEASTERN (3-2)

Doherty 2-5 2-2 6, Cubrilo 3-6 0-0 7, Djogo 5-11 4-4 17, Telfort 7-19 2-4 18, Walters 5-11 2-5 13, Strong 0-4 0-0 0, Braun 0-0 0-0 0, Emanga 0-0 0-0 0, Nwagha 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 10-15 61.

Halftime_Northeastern 36-20. 3-Point Goals_Colorado St. 4-19 (Lake 1-3, Roddy 1-3, Moore 1-5, Stevens 1-5, Thomas 0-1, Thistlewood 0-2), Northeastern 7-25 (Djogo 3-6, Telfort 2-8, Cubrilo 1-3, Walters 1-4, Strong 0-4). Fouled Out_Doherty. Rebounds_Colorado St. 29 (Roddy 7), Northeastern 31 (Doherty 10). Assists_Colorado St. 12 (Stevens 8), Northeastern 10 (Telfort 4). Total Fouls_Colorado St. 12, Northeastern 24.

