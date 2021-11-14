Colorado St. 88, Peru State 62

PERU STATE (0-1)
Harris 2-3 0-0 6, Simpson 1-5 0-0 3, Baker 2-5 1-2 5, Houghton 2-3 1-2 5, Tanksley 3-8 0-1 6, Wilson 6-6 0-2 13, Chagey 0-1 0-0 0, Tidiane 1-5 2-2 4, Brown 1-2 1-2 4, Afenjar 1-2 0-0 2, Griggs 1-2 2-2 4, Johnson 2-3 0-0 6, Hogan 2-6 0-0 4, Riley 0-2 0-0 0, Petersen 0-0 0-0 0, Allison 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 7-13 62.
COLORADO ST. (3-0)
Thistlewood 2-2 1-1 7, Thomas 0-3 2-2 2, Jacobs 3-5 3-5 10, Stevens 7-13 1-1 16, Roddy 6-12 4-6 17, Tonje 3-5 2-2 9, Rivera 5-7 1-1 13, Lake 2-4 0-0 4, Hebb 2-3 0-0 4, Moors 3-4 0-0 6, Jennissen 0-0 0-0 0, Bassett 0-1 0-0 0, Young 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-59 14-18 88.
Halftime_Colorado St. 46-30. 3-Point Goals_Peru State 7-18 (Harris 2-2, Johnson 2-3, Wilson 1-1, Brown 1-2, Simpson 1-4, Chagey 0-1, Riley 0-1, Hogan 0-2, Tanksley 0-2), Colorado St. 8-21 (Thistlewood 2-2, Rivera 2-3, Roddy 1-2, Tonje 1-2, Jacobs 1-3, Stevens 1-5, Bassett 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Lake 0-2). Rebounds_Peru State 22 (Baker 6), Colorado St. 32 (Roddy 9). Assists_Peru State 7 (Baker 3), Colorado St. 17 (Roddy 4). Total Fouls_Peru State 18, Colorado St. 13. A_2,904 (8,745).
