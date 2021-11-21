Colorado St. 95, Creighton 81

COLORADO ST. (5-0)
Thistlewood 1-3 0-0 3, Thomas 8-15 0-0 21, Moore 1-5 2-3 5, Stevens 7-10 0-1 17, Roddy 13-20 3-3 36, Tonje 2-2 0-1 6, Lake 2-5 0-0 5, Jacobs 0-1 0-0 0, Rivera 1-2 0-0 2, Moors 0-3 0-0 0, Hebb 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-66 5-8 95.
CREIGHTON (4-1)
Hawkins 5-10 0-0 13, Kaluma 7-12 0-2 16, Kalkbrenner 5-6 3-4 13, Nembhard 6-11 2-2 15, O’Connell 4-13 0-0 9, Alexander 1-2 2-2 4, Feazell 4-5 0-0 8, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0, Andronikashvili 1-1 1-2 3, Christofilis 0-0 0-0 0, Kancleris 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Osmani 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-60 8-12 81.
Halftime_Colorado St. 42-36. 3-Point Goals_Colorado St. 20-34 (Roddy 7-10, Thomas 5-8, Stevens 3-4, Tonje 2-2, Moore 1-3, Thistlewood 1-3, Lake 1-4), Creighton 7-22 (Hawkins 3-7, Kaluma 2-4, Nembhard 1-3, O’Connell 1-6, Alexander 0-1, Feazell 0-1). Rebounds_Colorado St. 21 (Thistlewood 5), Creighton 35 (Feazell 7). Assists_Colorado St. 23 (Stevens 11), Creighton 18 (Nembhard 5). Total Fouls_Colorado St. 15, Creighton 12.
