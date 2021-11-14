On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Columbia 82, Clemson 78

The Associated Press
November 14, 2021 3:31 pm
COLUMBIA (3-0)

Comesana 3-4 0-0 6, Davis 1-4 2-2 4, Durr 7-12 2-2 19, Hsu 7-17 0-0 18, Rivera 2-6 4-8 9, Kennedy 0-0 0-0 0, Pratt 3-5 0-0 6, Patrick 1-10 2-2 4, Henderson 6-13 4-5 16, Stephens 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-72 14-19 82

CLEMSON (1-1)

Robinson 2-9 1-3 5, Hank 0-1 1-2 1, Bradford 3-12 2-4 9, Lewis 7-16 6-7 20, Washington 7-21 3-5 17, Saine 3-5 6-8 12, Elliott 0-3 2-2 2, Hipp 0-0 0-0 0, Inyang 2-2 8-12 12, Ott 0-0 0-0 0, Standifer 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-69 29-43 78

Columbia 21 15 24 22 82
Clemson 19 31 19 9 78

3-Point Goals_Columbia 8-26 (Durr 3-7, Hsu 4-8, Rivera 1-3, Pratt 0-2, Patrick 0-4, Henderson 0-2), Clemson 1-12 (Robinson 0-2, Hank 0-1, Bradford 1-3, Lewis 0-1, Washington 0-2, Elliott 0-3). Assists_Columbia 16 (Rivera 7), Clemson 6 (Bradford 2). Fouled Out_Columbia Comesana, Clemson Bradford. Rebounds_Columbia 41 (Henderson 4-7), Clemson 53 (Inyang 5-8). Total Fouls_Columbia 31, Clemson 21. Technical Fouls_None. A_545.

