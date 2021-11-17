Columbia 85, Binghamton 77, OT

BINGHAMTON (1-2)

Akuwovo 1-2 1-2 3, Tinsley 6-12 2-2 14, Bertram 10-14 2-3 29, Falko 1-8 4-4 6, McGriff 4-17 2-2 12, Hinckson 0-2 0-0 0, Amos 3-5 0-0 7, White 0-2 1-2 1, Hjalmarsson 0-2 2-2 2, Willis 1-2 1-2 3, Beamer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-67 15-19 77.

COLUMBIA (1-2)

Harding 0-1 0-0 0, Murphy 0-6 2-2 2, De La Rosa 8-14 4-4 21, McLean 5-14 2-2 13, Shockley-Okeke 2-5 0-0 4, Odunowo 6-9 4-4 16, Bolster 2-2 2-2 8, Robledo 5-7 1-2 14, Cooper 1-3 0-0 3, Stankard 1-2 0-0 3, Ellis 0-0 1-2 1, Tavroff 0-0 0-0 0, Onuama 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-63 16-18 85.

Halftime_38-38. 3-Point Goals_Binghamton 10-25 (Bertram 7-10, McGriff 2-5, Amos 1-3, Falko 0-2, Hjalmarsson 0-2, Tinsley 0-3), Columbia 9-21 (Robledo 3-3, Bolster 2-2, Cooper 1-1, Stankard 1-1, McLean 1-4, De La Rosa 1-7, Murphy 0-3). Rebounds_Binghamton 32 (Hinckson 6), Columbia 34 (Odunowo 10). Assists_Binghamton 17 (Tinsley, Falko 5), Columbia 15 (De La Rosa 6). Total Fouls_Binghamton 16, Columbia 19. A_630 (2,500).

