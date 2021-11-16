Concordia (TX) 82, Incarnate Word 78

CONCORDIA (TX) (1-0)

Henderson 7-9 2-2 16, Estrada 6-11 0-2 16, Gonzalez 5-6 5-7 16, Phillios 1-5 0-0 2, Pigford 0-2 0-0 0, Hester 6-10 0-0 15, Bone 1-5 1-2 4, Jones 1-1 2-4 4, Harris 0-2 0-0 0, Ozoh 3-3 0-0 6, Espericueta 1-1 0-0 3, Stafford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-55 10-17 82.

INCARNATE WORD (0-3)

Akhile 0-2 2-2 2, Griscti 4-11 1-2 9, Lutz 4-5 0-0 12, Morgan 9-18 3-7 28, Swaby 1-4 1-4 3, Glasper 4-10 1-2 10, Hughes 4-8 1-4 9, Ezedinma 2-4 1-2 5, Hayman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 10-23 78.

Halftime_Incarnate Word 41-40. 3-Point Goals_Concordia (TX) 10-21 (Estrada 4-7, Hester 3-3, Espericueta 1-1, Gonzalez 1-2, Bone 1-5, Pigford 0-1, Phillios 0-2), Incarnate Word 12-27 (Morgan 7-13, Lutz 4-5, Glasper 1-2, Akhile 0-1, Hayman 0-1, Swaby 0-2, Griscti 0-3). Fouled Out_Gonzalez, Lutz. Rebounds_Concordia (TX) 28 (Henderson, Estrada, Phillios, Bone, Jones 4), Incarnate Word 30 (Griscti 9). Assists_Concordia (TX) 19 (Jones, Harris 4), Incarnate Word 11 (Glasper 5). Total Fouls_Concordia (TX) 16, Incarnate Word 16. A_369 (2,000).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.