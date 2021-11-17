Coppin St. 71, Loyola (Md.) 49

LOYOLA (MD.) (1-4)

Dike 1-1 0-0 2, M.Ilic 5-8 0-0 11, Andrews 2-14 2-2 6, Jones 2-9 0-1 5, Spencer 4-13 2-2 12, Faure 3-6 0-0 7, Brown 0-5 0-0 0, V.Ilic 1-4 1-2 3, W.Jackson 1-3 0-0 3, Gray 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-63 5-7 49.

COPPIN ST. (1-5)

Corbett 4-9 6-8 15, Titus 1-1 0-0 2, Rojas 1-2 0-0 3, Tarke 3-6 0-0 8, Zarzuela 3-13 2-2 8, Cardaci 6-10 2-2 19, James 4-8 1-1 10, Stokes 1-4 0-0 2, Steers 1-4 2-2 4, Conteh 0-2 0-0 0, Hood 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 13-15 71.

Halftime_Coppin St. 30-22. 3-Point Goals_Loyola (Md.) 6-30 (Spencer 2-7, W.Jackson 1-2, Faure 1-3, M.Ilic 1-3, Jones 1-6, Brown 0-4, Andrews 0-5), Coppin St. 10-28 (Cardaci 5-9, Tarke 2-3, Corbett 1-1, James 1-2, Rojas 1-2, Conteh 0-1, Hood 0-1, Steers 0-1, Stokes 0-1, Zarzuela 0-7). Rebounds_Loyola (Md.) 42 (Faure 9), Coppin St. 37 (Corbett 13). Assists_Loyola (Md.) 9 (Dike, Jones, Spencer 2), Coppin St. 13 (Zarzuela 6). Total Fouls_Loyola (Md.) 14, Coppin St. 12. A_400 (4,100).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.