Coppin State hopes to end skid vs Loyola

Loyola (Md.) (1-3) vs. Coppin State (0-5)

Physical Education Complex, Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State looks to end its five-game losing streak as it faces Loyola (Md.). Loyola (Md.) came up short in a 70-65 game to Lipscomb on Sunday. Coppin State lost 55-48 on the road to UNC Greensboro on Monday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Coppin State’s Tyree Corbett, Mike Hood and Justin Steers have combined to account for 33 percent of all Eagles scoring this season.

CREATING OFFENSE: Cam Spencer has accounted for 47 percent of all Loyola (Md.) field goals over the last three games. Spencer has 24 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Greyhounds have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Eagles. Coppin State has 27 assists on 55 field goals (49.1 percent) over its past three outings while Loyola (Md.) has assists on 47 of 74 field goals (63.5 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Loyola (Md.) has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 22.1 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all Patriot League teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.