Coppin State plays Virginia

Coppin State (1-5) vs. Virginia (1-2)

John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State visits Virginia in a non-conference matchup. Coppin State won easily 71-49 at home against Loyola (Md.) on Wednesday. Virginia lost 67-47 on the road to Houston on Tuesday.

STEPPING UP: Virginia’s Jayden Gardner has averaged 13.3 points and 6.3 rebounds while Armaan Franklin has put up 13 points. For the Eagles, Jesse Zarzuela has averaged 13.2 points and two steals while Nendah Tarke has put up 9.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 steals.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Zarzuela has directly created 45 percent of all Coppin State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 14 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Coppin State has lost its last five road games, scoring 57.6 points, while allowing 85 per game.

RECENT GAMES: Coppin State has scored 62.8 points while allowing 74.2 points over its last five games. Virginia has averaged 59.3 points while giving up 61.7 over its last five.

