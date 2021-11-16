Cornell 78, Colgate 68

COLGATE (1-2)

Records 3-7 1-4 7, Cummings 8-18 3-3 20, Ferguson 5-16 0-1 13, Richardson 5-15 0-1 11, Moffatt 3-6 0-0 7, Lynch-Daniels 2-6 0-0 4, Woodward 3-5 0-0 6, Thomson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-74 4-9 68.

CORNELL (3-0)

Dickson 2-9 2-3 6, Jones 4-12 5-6 14, Dolan 2-5 0-0 4, Manon 3-8 0-0 6, Patel 3-8 0-2 6, N.Williams 4-5 1-4 9, Boothby 2-2 4-4 10, Noll 3-7 1-1 7, Gray 1-2 0-0 2, Hansen 4-6 1-2 11, Ragland 1-3 0-0 3, Samberg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-67 14-22 78.

Halftime_Colgate 38-36. 3-Point Goals_Colgate 6-32 (Ferguson 3-12, Moffatt 1-4, Cummings 1-5, Richardson 1-8, Records 0-1, Lynch-Daniels 0-2), Cornell 6-25 (Boothby 2-2, Hansen 2-3, Ragland 1-3, Jones 1-5, Dickson 0-1, Gray 0-1, N.Williams 0-1, Dolan 0-2, Manon 0-2, Patel 0-2, Noll 0-3). Rebounds_Colgate 37 (Records 13), Cornell 46 (Boothby 9). Assists_Colgate 11 (Lynch-Daniels 5), Cornell 13 (Patel, Noll, Hansen 3). Total Fouls_Colgate 24, Cornell 17. A_664 (4,473).

