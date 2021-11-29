Cornell 89, Canisius 75

CORNELL (6-1)

Dickson 7-9 2-4 17, Jones 5-7 0-0 14, Dolan 5-5 2-2 12, Manon 2-5 0-0 4, Patel 4-9 3-6 13, Boothby 2-4 2-2 8, Noll 1-2 0-0 2, N.Williams 2-6 0-0 4, Hansen 4-5 1-2 10, Gray 1-2 0-1 2, Samberg 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 34-55 10-17 89.

CANISIUS (2-5)

Fritz 3-5 1-2 7, Maslennikov 1-2 0-0 2, Ahemed 3-7 0-0 6, Harried 1-10 1-2 3, Henderson 2-7 5-9 10, Uijtendaal 3-12 0-0 8, Green 6-12 5-5 19, Fofana 2-5 0-0 4, Hitchon 5-10 5-5 16. Totals 26-70 17-23 75.

Halftime_Cornell 46-30. 3-Point Goals_Cornell 11-22 (Jones 4-6, Boothby 2-3, Patel 2-7, Dickson 1-1, Samberg 1-1, Hansen 1-2, Gray 0-1, N.Williams 0-1), Canisius 6-29 (Green 2-4, Uijtendaal 2-7, Hitchon 1-3, Henderson 1-5, Maslennikov 0-1, Fofana 0-2, Ahemed 0-3, Harried 0-4). Rebounds_Cornell 31 (Dolan 6), Canisius 25 (Green 7). Assists_Cornell 23 (Dolan 8), Canisius 12 (Fofana 3). Total Fouls_Cornell 19, Canisius 15. A_856 (2,176).

