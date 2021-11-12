Cornell 90, Lafayette 85

CORNELL (2-0)
Dickson 2-6 4-5 8, Jones 7-15 3-6 19, Dolan 3-6 3-3 10, Manon 5-10 6-8 19, Patel 3-7 3-4 10, Boothby 4-6 0-0 12, Gray 0-3 1-2 1, Hansen 2-5 0-0 4, N.Williams 2-2 0-0 5, Noll 1-4 0-0 2, Filien 0-0 0-0 0, Samberg 0-0 0-0 0, Ragland 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-64 20-28 90.
LAFAYETTE (0-2)
Jenkins 6-13 0-1 15, O’Boyle 5-14 5-5 19, Quinn 7-15 4-4 19, Perry 8-11 4-4 25, Sondberg 1-6 0-0 2, Fulton 2-5 0-0 5, Brantley 0-4 0-0 0, Good 0-0 0-0 0, Verbinskis 0-1 0-0 0, Rubayo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-69 13-14 85.
Halftime_Cornell 50-42. 3-Point Goals_Cornell 12-31 (Boothby 4-6, Manon 3-3, Jones 2-8, N.Williams 1-1, Dolan 1-2, Patel 1-5, Dickson 0-1, Noll 0-2, Hansen 0-3), Lafayette 14-32 (Perry 5-7, O’Boyle 4-10, Jenkins 3-7, Quinn 1-1, Fulton 1-2, Brantley 0-2, Sondberg 0-3). Fouled Out_Perry. Rebounds_Cornell 37 (Dickson 8), Lafayette 42 (Quinn 13). Assists_Cornell 15 (Dickson 4), Lafayette 22 (Fulton 6). Total Fouls_Cornell 17, Lafayette 22. A_1,309 (3,500).
