Cornell 93, St. Francis (Pa.) 80

November 24, 2021 6:22 pm
ST. FRANCIS (PA.) (1-3)

Cohen 6-9 6-6 18, Thompson 2-7 2-2 6, Giles 8-22 1-3 19, Harrison 1-6 0-0 2, Land 2-11 2-2 7, Hargis 5-7 6-7 17, Flagg 3-6 2-4 8, Ruggery 1-2 0-0 3, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-70 19-24 80.

CORNELL (5-1)

Dickson 3-4 0-4 6, Jones 3-8 3-4 11, Dolan 0-2 0-0 0, Manon 2-5 0-0 4, Patel 4-10 0-2 11, Boothby 6-9 0-0 17, N.Williams 7-10 6-6 21, Gray 2-5 0-0 4, Noll 1-1 2-2 5, Hansen 2-3 0-0 5, Samberg 0-0 0-0 0, Ragland 2-3 0-0 6, Filien 0-0 0-0 0, Cain 1-1 0-0 3, Ervin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-61 11-18 93.

Halftime_Cornell 47-32. 3-Point Goals_St. Francis (Pa.) 5-17 (Giles 2-4, Hargis 1-2, Ruggery 1-2, Land 1-8, Harrison 0-1), Cornell 16-35 (Boothby 5-8, Patel 3-7, Ragland 2-2, Jones 2-7, Cain 1-1, Hansen 1-1, Noll 1-1, N.Williams 1-4, Dolan 0-1, Gray 0-1, Manon 0-2). Fouled Out_Dickson. Rebounds_St. Francis (Pa.) 31 (Cohen 7), Cornell 38 (Dickson, Boothby 7). Assists_St. Francis (Pa.) 15 (Harrison, Land 3), Cornell 25 (Noll 5). Total Fouls_St. Francis (Pa.) 17, Cornell 21. A_331 (4,473).

