Cotton scores 23 to lift Yale over UMass 91-71

The Associated Press
November 12, 2021 11:38 pm
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Matthue Cotton had a career-high 23 points as Yale routed UMass 91-71 on Friday night.

Azar Swain had 17 points for Yale (2-0). Jalen Gabbidon added 13 points. August Mahoney had seven rebounds.

Noah Fernandes had 13 points for the Minutemen (1-1). Trent Buttrick added 11 points. Rich Kelly had 11 points.

T.J. Weeks Jr., whose 16.0 points per game entering the matchup ranked second on the Minutemen, shot only 17% for the game (1 of 6).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

