Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Council carries Wichita State past South Alabama 64-58

The Associated Press
November 13, 2021 8:56 pm
< a min read
      

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Ricky Council IV had 19 points and eight rebounds as Wichita State beat South Alabama 64-58 on Saturday.

Qua Grant had 13 points for Wichita State (2-0). Dexter Dennis added eight rebounds and three blocks. Morris Udeze had 12 rebounds.

Javon Franklin had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Jaguars (1-1). Charles Manning Jr. added 13 points.

___

        Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 Kirtland AFB Tech Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Members of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) provide funerary honors for U.S. Army Gen. Colin Powell