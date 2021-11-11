Trending:
Creighton 51, Kennesaw St. 44

November 11, 2021
KENNESAW ST. (0-1)

Robinson 5-8 1-2 11, Burden 1-12 3-4 5, Rodgers 3-16 3-4 9, Stroud 0-3 0-0 0, Youngblood 3-10 0-0 7, Peterson 2-5 0-0 4, Jennings 2-7 0-0 5, Springs 1-4 0-0 3, Quartlebaum 0-0 0-0 0, Burns 0-0 0-0 0, LaRue 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-65 7-10 44.

CREIGHTON (2-0)

Hawkins 2-10 2-2 6, Kaluma 1-5 1-4 3, Kalkbrenner 4-5 2-4 10, Nembhard 4-10 3-4 11, O’Connell 6-13 0-0 13, Alexander 2-5 2-2 6, Feazell 1-2 0-2 2, Christofilis 0-1 0-0 0, Andronikashvili 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 10-18 51.

Halftime_Kennesaw St. 24-22. 3-Point Goals_Kennesaw St. 3-19 (Springs 1-2, Youngblood 1-3, Jennings 1-5, Burden 0-1, Peterson 0-1, Stroud 0-2, Rodgers 0-5), Creighton 1-19 (O’Connell 1-5, Andronikashvili 0-1, Christofilis 0-1, Alexander 0-2, Nembhard 0-2, Kaluma 0-3, Hawkins 0-5). Rebounds_Kennesaw St. 38 (Robinson, Youngblood 8), Creighton 43 (Hawkins 10). Assists_Kennesaw St. 7 (Burden 4), Creighton 8 (Hawkins, Nembhard, Alexander 2). Total Fouls_Kennesaw St. 19, Creighton 11.

