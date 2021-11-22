Creighton 66, S. Illinois 64

CREIGHTON (4-1)
Hawkins 4-9 2-2 13, Kaluma 2-5 0-0 4, Kalkbrenner 5-7 4-4 14, Nembhard 5-8 1-2 12, O’Connell 2-4 2-2 7, Mitchell 2-7 0-0 4, Alexander 0-3 0-0 0, Feazell 4-7 1-1 9, Christofilis 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 25-52 10-11 66.
S. ILLINOIS (2-2)
Domask 5-9 2-2 14, Muila 3-7 1-1 7, Coupet 4-9 0-0 9, Jones 5-12 4-5 14, Verplancken 1-2 0-0 3, Banks 3-7 0-0 7, Filewich 4-6 2-2 10, D’Amico 0-0 0-0 0, D’Avanzo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 9-10 64.
Halftime_Creighton 32-28. 3-Point Goals_Creighton 6-15 (Hawkins 3-6, Christofilis 1-2, Nembhard 1-2, O’Connell 1-2, Alexander 0-1, Kaluma 0-1, Mitchell 0-1), S. Illinois 5-14 (Domask 2-3, Banks 1-2, Verplancken 1-2, Coupet 1-3, Jones 0-4). Rebounds_Creighton 25 (Hawkins, Kalkbrenner, O’Connell 5), S. Illinois 26 (Jones 9). Assists_Creighton 14 (Nembhard 5), S. Illinois 10 (Domask, Banks 4). Total Fouls_Creighton 12, S. Illinois 13.
