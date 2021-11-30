Creighton 80, N. Dakota St. 55

N. DAKOTA ST. (4-3)
Kreuser 4-9 1-2 12, Nelson 3-10 1-2 9, Cook 2-8 0-0 5, Eady 1-3 0-0 2, Guy 1-3 0-0 2, Harden-Hayes 4-11 0-0 10, McKinney 3-8 6-8 13, Morgan 0-0 0-0 0, Kallman 0-1 0-0 0, Skunberg 0-0 2-2 2, Rada 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-53 10-14 55.
CREIGHTON (7-1)
Hawkins 1-4 0-0 3, Kaluma 5-6 0-0 11, Kalkbrenner 7-8 3-4 17, Nembhard 4-9 2-2 10, O’Connell 4-8 0-0 10, Alexander 2-3 0-0 5, Andronikashvili 1-4 0-0 3, Mitchell 3-6 3-4 9, Feazell 3-7 0-0 6, Christofilis 1-1 0-0 2, Kancleris 1-2 2-2 4, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Osmani 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 32-61 10-12 80.
Halftime_Creighton 40-32. 3-Point Goals_N. Dakota St. 9-26 (Kreuser 3-4, Harden-Hayes 2-6, Nelson 2-7, McKinney 1-1, Cook 1-3, Kallman 0-1, Eady 0-2, Guy 0-2), Creighton 6-15 (O’Connell 2-4, Alexander 1-1, Kaluma 1-1, Andronikashvili 1-3, Hawkins 1-3, Feazell 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Osmani 0-1). Rebounds_N. Dakota St. 32 (Kreuser 7), Creighton 30 (Feazell 8). Assists_N. Dakota St. 9 (Eady 4), Creighton 16 (Nembhard 6). Total Fouls_N. Dakota St. 10, Creighton 14.
