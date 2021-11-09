Creighton 90, Ark.-Pine Bluff 77

ARK.-PINE BLUFF (0-0)
Sampson 10-18 7-7 29, Harris 3-9 0-0 8, Milton 2-10 2-3 7, Thomas 4-7 0-1 9, Williams 6-16 0-0 16, Brown 2-12 4-4 8, Stokes 0-0 0-0 0, Parchman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-72 13-15 77.
CREIGHTON (0-0)
Hawkins 7-15 1-2 16, Kaluma 5-9 4-7 15, Kalkbrenner 3-3 0-0 6, Nembhard 7-10 0-1 15, O’Connell 8-15 1-1 20, Feazell 5-6 1-1 11, Alexander 2-5 0-0 5, Andronikashvili 1-2 0-0 2, Christofilis 0-0 0-0 0, Osmani 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-65 7-12 90.
Halftime_Ark.-Pine Bluff 47-38. 3-Point Goals_Ark.-Pine Bluff 10-35 (Williams 4-11, Sampson 2-5, Harris 2-8, Thomas 1-4, Milton 1-6, Brown 0-1), Creighton 7-25 (O’Connell 3-8, Alexander 1-2, Nembhard 1-2, Kaluma 1-5, Hawkins 1-7, Andronikashvili 0-1). Rebounds_Ark.-Pine Bluff 30 (Brown 14), Creighton 43 (Hawkins 11). Assists_Ark.-Pine Bluff 9 (Williams, Brown 3), Creighton 22 (Nembhard 10). Total Fouls_Ark.-Pine Bluff 12, Creighton 17. A_15,072 (18,320).
