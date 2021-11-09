On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Creighton 90, Ark.-Pine Bluff 77

The Associated Press
November 9, 2021 10:15 pm
< a min read
      

ARK.-PINE BLUFF (0-0)

Sampson 10-18 7-7 29, Harris 3-9 0-0 8, Milton 2-10 2-3 7, Thomas 4-7 0-1 9, Williams 6-16 0-0 16, Brown 2-12 4-4 8, Stokes 0-0 0-0 0, Parchman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-72 13-15 77.

CREIGHTON (0-0)

Hawkins 7-15 1-2 16, Kaluma 5-9 4-7 15, Kalkbrenner 3-3 0-0 6, Nembhard 7-10 0-1 15, O’Connell 8-15 1-1 20, Feazell 5-6 1-1 11, Alexander 2-5 0-0 5, Andronikashvili 1-2 0-0 2, Christofilis 0-0 0-0 0, Osmani 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-65 7-12 90.

Halftime_Ark.-Pine Bluff 47-38. 3-Point Goals_Ark.-Pine Bluff 10-35 (Williams 4-11, Sampson 2-5, Harris 2-8, Thomas 1-4, Milton 1-6, Brown 0-1), Creighton 7-25 (O’Connell 3-8, Alexander 1-2, Nembhard 1-2, Kaluma 1-5, Hawkins 1-7, Andronikashvili 0-1). Rebounds_Ark.-Pine Bluff 30 (Brown 14), Creighton 43 (Hawkins 11). Assists_Ark.-Pine Bluff 9 (Williams, Brown 3), Creighton 22 (Nembhard 10). Total Fouls_Ark.-Pine Bluff 12, Creighton 17. A_15,072 (18,320).

        Insight by Tanium: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to building a flexible and dynamic zero trust network.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|6 NPELRA 2021 Annual Training Conference
11|7 APTA's TRANSform Conference &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fall colors coming at San Bernardino National Forest