On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Croatia, Russia get high-scoring wins in WCup qualifying

The Associated Press
November 11, 2021 5:56 pm
2 min read
      

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Russia and Croatia each recorded big wins in World Cup qualifying Friday to set up a deciding game for an automatic spot at next year’s tournament.

Russia’s 6-0 win over last-place Cyprus earlier in the day meant 2018 World Cup runner-up Croatia had to win against a Malta team which had proved tougher than usual to beat in this qualifying cycle. Croatia responded with a 7-1 hammering.

Croatia didn’t have it all its own way, with Malta closing to 2-1 thanks to an own-goal from Croatia’s Marcelo Brozovic in the 31st minute, but ran away with the game in the second half. Lovro Majer had two goals for Croatia.

Croatia hosts Russia on Sunday, with the winner qualifying automatically and the loser going into the playoffs. A draw would send Russia to the World Cup. Croatia beat Russia on penalties in the 2018 World Cup quarterfinals and the teams drew 0-0 in Moscow in their first meeting in qualifying.

        Insight by Tanium: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to building a flexible and dynamic zero trust network.

Much like Croatia, Russia had to work hard in the first half against Cyprus before showing its class in the second. Alexander Erokhin gave Russia the lead in the fourth minute but Cyprus often had the better chances either side of halftime, before two Russian goals in two minutes killed off the game.

First Smolov scored from close range to finish off a breakaway counter in the 55th, then Andrei Mostovoy beat two Cyprus defenders on his way to scoring a fine solo goal. Aleksei Sutormin added a fourth six minutes later. Late on, substitute Anton Zabolotny made it 5-0 and Erokhin scored his second.

Russia coach Valery Karpin is unbeaten in his first six games in charge of the national team since he took over following the European Championships, with only one goal conceded.

Slovakia drew 2-2 with Slovenia. Neither can qualify via the group.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Marcelo Brozovic, not Andrej Kramaric, scored Croatia’s own-goal.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|8 GTC 2021
11|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Centennial commemoration event held at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery