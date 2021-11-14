Crosby’s back but Penguins fail to give a winning welcome

WASHINGTON (AP) — Garnet Hathaway scored his third goal in two games, Alex Ovechkin added two assists and the Washington Capitals spoiled Sidney Crosby’s return Sunday night, routing the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-1.

Martin Fehervary, Daniel Sprong, Conor Sheary, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tom Wilson also scored for Washington, which won its fourth straight game and pulled even with Carolina atop the Metropolitan Division. The Capitals also trail Florida by a point for the NHL lead.

Jake Guentzel scored in the first period for the Penguins, who got Crosby and defenseman Brian Dumoulin back from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan was also back from protocol, but his team fell behind early and then allowed second-period goals to two former Penguins.

OILERS 5, BLUES 4

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — Kailer Yamamoto scored in the final minute as Edmonton beat St. Louis.

Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl and Ryan McLeod also scored for Edmonton, which won in St. Louis for the first time since Dec. 5, 2018.

Mikko Koskinen made 35 saves as the Oilers improved to 11-3-0 on the season.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Ivan Barbashev, Jordan Kyrou and Robert Bortuzzo scored for the Blues. Jordan Binnington had 27 saves, but St. Louis lost its third straight game.

BRUINS 5, CANADIENS 2

BOSTON (AP) — Charlie Coyle had an attempted clearing pass carom into the net off his head for his first of two goals, Charlie McAvoy also scored twice, and Boston beat Montreal Canadiens in the 750th meeting between the longtime rivals.

It was the first time they faced each other in nearly two years — 641 days to be exact— because of altered divisions and scheduling changes by the NHL last season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jeremy Swayman stopped 27 shots for Boston, improving his career record to 8-0-0 at TD Garden. Taylor Hall added an empty-netter as the Bruins improved to 6-1 at home.

Joel Armia and Michael Pezzetta had the Canadiens’ goals, and Sam Montembeault made 36 saves. Montreal fell to 1-6-1 on the road.

FLAMES 4, SENATORS 0

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Dan Vladar made 27 saves for his first career shutout as Calgary snapped a three-game losing streak by beating Ottawa.

The Flames were led by Elias Lindholm with a goal and an assist, while Andrew Mangiapane, Matthew Tkachuk and Nikita Zadorov also scored, and Sean Monahan had two assists.

Anton Forsberg made 29 saves for the Senators.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.