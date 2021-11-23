CS Bakersfield 99, Colorado College 54

COLORADO COLLEGE (0-2)
Price 1-3 3-6 5, Cunningham 2-8 0-1 5, Kinney 0-5 1-2 1, Rounaghi 0-0 0-1 0, Russo 0-1 0-1 0, Romero 3-5 1-2 9, Ruegg 5-8 0-0 13, Magnus 1-4 7-7 9, Phillio 1-1 0-0 2, Harris 1-1 0-0 2, Pujaz 1-3 0-0 2, Zachem 1-3 1-2 4, Dittman 1-1 0-0 2, Dennis 0-1 0-0 0, Hinds 0-0 0-0 0, Kim 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 17-46 13-22 54.
CS BAKERSFIELD (2-2)
Stith 2-2 4-8 8, Williams 5-10 3-4 15, Edler-Davis 3-6 2-2 8, McCall 4-7 4-4 12, Higgins 2-4 2-2 6, Collum 4-7 4-8 12, Smith 2-4 2-3 6, Panopio 0-3 1-2 1, Reynolds 5-7 0-0 11, Henson 4-6 2-2 12, Walker 1-6 2-2 4, Schoemann 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 34-64 26-37 99.
Halftime_CS Bakersfield 55-17. 3-Point Goals_Colorado College 7-22 (Ruegg 3-6, Romero 2-2, Zachem 1-3, Cunningham 1-5, Kim 0-1, Magnus 0-2, Kinney 0-3), CS Bakersfield 5-14 (Henson 2-4, Williams 2-6, Reynolds 1-1, McCall 0-1, Walker 0-2). Fouled Out_Price, Walker. Rebounds_Colorado College 23 (Kinney 5), CS Bakersfield 42 (Williams, Panopio 7). Assists_Colorado College 12 (Cunningham, Rounaghi 3), CS Bakersfield 20 (Panopio 7). Total Fouls_Colorado College 25, CS Bakersfield 22. A_830 (3,800).
